Stratford Parents’ Place enrolling for Parent/Child Activity groups

Stratford Parents Place (SPP) will be holding spring registration for their 10-week Parent/Child Activity groups.

Parent/Child Activity groups are for Stratford parents and their children. Each class is led by a parent educator and involves play, arts and crafts projects, snack, and circle time, and books and music. During these weekly classes, parents meet informally with a parent educator to discuss parenting topics of interest.

The spring session begins the week of March 5. There is a $20 activity fee for this session with limited scholarships available.

Parents may choose one of the following:

Mondays, 1 to 2 ½ years of age, 9-10:15 a.m. or 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 ½ years-5-years-old, (4/5 year olds who are not enrolled in preschool are eligible to attend), 9-10:15 a.m.

Registration will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 9-noon, at Stratford Parents’ Place, 719 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Applicants must register in person to attend. Parking for Parents’ Place is found in the back parking lot, behind the playground.

For more information, call 203-381-6992 or visit stratfordk12.org/parents/stratford-parents-place.