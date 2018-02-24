Man accused of threatening with a rifle

Updated story: A man accused of threatening another man with a rifle outside of a Barnum Avenue liquor store was arrested on Saturday by Stratford police.

Brian Torres, 45, was charged with first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree intimidation based on bias, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of weapons in a motor vehicle.

Stratford officers responded just after noon Saturday to Barnum Discount Liquors at 2248 Barnum Ave. for a report of a Hispanic man in the parking lot carrying a rifle and making threats. Police said Torres and another man were engaged in an argument. Police said Torres punched the other man before going to his vehicle, pulling out an unloaded .22-caliber rifle, pointing it at the other man and threatened to “blow his head off.” Police said Torres told the other man “you white people, you mess with my people.”

Police said Torres was intoxicated during the incident. A dog belonging to someone Torres knows was taken to Stratford Animal Control and later released to its owner.

Torres was ordered held on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on March 9 at Bridgeport Superior Court.