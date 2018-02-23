Stratford High heavyweight wrestler Sergio Ferreira advanced to the semifinal round of the State Open championship with two wins on Friday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Ferreira will meet Class LL champion George Harrington from Staples High in Westport on Saturday for the right to compete for the Open title.

Ferreira, the Class M champion, defeated Amity High’s Justin Griffin, 4-3, in the quarterfinals. The Red Devil led 2-1 after one period before Griffin, the No. 3 seed out of Class L espaped late in the second period to tie things.

In the third, Ferreira scored a two-point reversal with 54 seconds remaining. Griffin escaped, but couldn’t add to his point total.

Ferreira got to the quarterfinals with a pin of Guilford’s Tanner Small in 1:19.

Manny Sainville, the No. 6 seed from Class M, competed in the 195-pound weight class.

After losing an 11-6 decision in the first round to Ledyard’s Jadian Mackenzie, Sainville dropped to the consolation bracket.

Trailing Wethersfield’s No. 3 Class L seed Austin Harnish 4-0 after the first period and 5-2 in the second, Sainville came back strong before losing a 9-7 decision.