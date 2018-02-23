The sixth-seeded Bunnell High’s boys basketball team poured in 30 third-quarter points and seized a 13-point lead before host and third-seeded Kolbe Cathedral answered with a 31-point fourth quarter to claim an 87-81 win over the Bulldogs in the South-West Conference tournament quarterfinals at the Shehan Center on Friday.

“We had a run, they had a run. They had their run in the last few minutes,” said Bunnell coach Pat Yerina, adding that foul trouble hurt his team in the final period. “We were a step slow on our defensive rotations in the fourth quarter and they got to the basket.

Khalid Moreland led the way for Bunnell with 30 points. Maximus Edwards scored 18 points and Elijah Alexandre added 13.

The Cougars were led by Anthony Senior with 22 points, Kyle Frederici had 19, and Demetrius Gordon and Quinton Sneed-Cott added 16 and 15 apiece.

Kolbe led 40-39 at halftime.

Bunnell outscored the Cougars 30-16 in the third quarter, but was outscored 31-10 in the final period.

In the third, Bunnell turned a three-point edge into a 65-54 lead with an 8-0 run, capped by an Edwards hoop after he came up with a shot block and rebound during a defensive sequence at the other end of the court.

The Bulldogs seized a 69-56 lead after three quarters in this fast-paced game.

The Cougars responded with a 7-0 run to make it a 69-63 two minutes into the fourth, and chipped away before taking their first lead since the early stages of the third quarter, 76-75 with 3:04 to go.

Trailing by three, the Bulldogs made it a 78-77 game with 2:17 remaining when Edwards set up Josh Giannoni for two of his 12 points.

Kolbe got the next five points, before an Edwards slam made it 82-79 with 53 seconds to go.

The Cougars got the next five points.

“Kolbe played a great fourth quarter. My kids played hard,” Yerina said.

The Bulldogs ran the floor with relative ease, often answering Kolbe hoops or capitalizing on defensive stands with quick buckets in transition.

“That was great. We ran that perfectly. But then we’ve got to be able to get a half-court game going and we struggled with that tonight,” Yerina said.

Alexandre had eight rebounds and five assists.

Edwards handed out five assists.

Derrick Gyimah had six points and Tyler Staggs-Burgess added two.

Moreland hit a 3-pointer and had a pair of three-point plays in the opening quarter.

Edwards and Moreland each made two shots from beyond the 3-point arc.