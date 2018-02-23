Stratford Star

Square One Theatre partners with Stratford CARE for play talkbacks

By Stratford Star on February 23, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

The Square One Theatre Company has partnered with Stratford CARE (Citizens Addressing Racial Equity) to facilitate talkbacks with the actors and members of the audience following the Saturday 4 p.m. twilight matinees of Bruce Graham’s White Guy on the Bus on March 3, 10 and 17.

Square One Theatre opens White Guy on the Bus on Thursday, March 1 and continues Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 18, on the stage of Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street.

The cast of White Guy on the Bus includes Stratford’s Erma Elliott and Bruce Murray, New Canaan’s Janet Rathert and the husband and wife team of Emily and Ian Diedrich of Middlebury.

For more information, visit squareonetheatre.com.

Square One actors Bruce Murray and Erma Elliott with Stratford CARE (Citizens Addressing Racial Equity) members Ann Stockman and Karen Edwards.

Stratford Star

