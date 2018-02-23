Sterling House offers special registration days for summer camp

Sterling House Community Center is offering Summer Day Camp Special Registration Days on Friday, March 2, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 3, from 10-noon. Sterling House is offering savings on summer camp on these two days only. A $60 deposit per session is all that is required to reserve a spot.

March 2 and 3 pricing for regular camp day (9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.):

Session 1: June 26-July 7, $325

Session 2: July 10-July 21, $360

Session 3: July 24-Aug. 4, $360

Session 4: Aug. 7-18, $360

Extended hours for an 8 a.m.-6 p.m. program are available. Prices will increase to $395 per session after March 3.

“For the first time in our 77 years of camp, we are thrilled to offer two special registration days this year,” said Sterling House Executive Director Amanda Meeson, “We hope the savings will encourage new families to consider our wonderful camp, and we look forward to welcoming back our returning families.”

Sterling House Day Camp is for campers from preschool through high school. The Camp utilizes the entire 3.5 acres that comprise the Sterling House grounds. Campers may enjoy the in-ground swimming pool, dressing rooms and showers, playground, recreation field, arts & crafts room, Erin’s Gym, large all-purpose room, free lunch, music & drama, 1/2 size basketball court, and field trips.

Sterling House Summer Day Camp will run for eight weeks, from June 25-Aug. 17. The extended day option hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

“We are excited about the growth Sterling House Day Camp continues to make every year. Our goal is to serve the families in our community and provide a safe, fun, and exciting summer for your children,” said Priscilla Choquette, camp director.

Sterling House Community Center also is taking applications for additional camp leaders for their 77th season of camp. Applicants must be 18-years of age or older and are enrolled in higher education or have graduated. For more information on how to become a camp leader, review the job description, at sterlinghousecc.org, and submit a resume to [email protected].

For more information about Sterling House Camp, call 203-378-2606, visit the House at 2283 Main Street, or go to the website, sterlinghousecc.org.