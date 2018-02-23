Stratford Star

Please vote for Young

By Stratford Star on February 23, 2018

To the Editor:

I wish to lend my support to Phil Young as he wages a campaign to represent the 120th District in the General Assembly. Although I am not a resident in this district, I am a resident in this town.

I have had the pleasure of hearing  Phil speak, and am proud to say, that he has the energy, and stamina to complete this current term.

As a past member of the Town Council, Phil knows what it takes to be a legislator and how to legislate.

Phil will bring a fresh voice to the 120th, and has pledged to work across the aisle in a bipartisan manner. This is a welcome pledge.  

With the House currently having 79 Democrats to 71 Republicans, this is an important race.  Let us make sure we work together, and bring that number to 80.

Please cast a vote for Phil Young.

Matthew Schlager

