To the Editor:

In Hartford, we need leaders who will not place more undo burdens on local towns and cities like Stratford. We believe Bill Cabral is that leader.

With his experience serving as the chairman of both the Town Council and the Board of Education, Bill understands the need to eliminate unnecessary state mandates placed on Stratford, which will help us stabilize local taxes.

We proudly endorse Bill Cabral for state representative and ask that you vote for Bill on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Chris Pia – District 1

Ron Tichy – District 2

Ken Poisson – District 6

Bill Perillo – District 7

Jim Connor – District 8

Bill O’Brien – District 9