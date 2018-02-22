Stratford Star

Town challenging federal court ruling

The town is challenging a federal court verdict that gave a former Stratford police detective a $2.5-million judgment last year.

Town Council members met in executive session during the council’s Feb. 13 meeting to talk about the town’s legal challenge from William Jennings.

Last September, an eight-person jury in U.S. District Court in New Haven awarded Jennings a $2.5-million verdict. Jennings, who worked for the police department for 24 years as a narcotics detective, was awarded $1 million for compensatory damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages.

Jennings’ attorney, John R. Williams of New Haven, said after the verdict that the jury ruled that the town had “constructively discharged Detective Jennings and that all of its actions were unlawful retaliation for his exercise of protected free speech rights.”

Town Attorney Chris Hodgson said Tuesday that the town’s appeal is in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City. Hodgson declined to talk specifically about the appeal, as it is a pending legal matter.

The next appearance for both sides is at the end of March, Hodgson said.

  • dewey cheatem and howe

    too bad the town didn’t challenge it before it went to court. nice job town attorneys you get paid win or lose lets see the billings on this case.

  • Danny Cook

    The town is trying to collect over $5,000 from me for a $37 plexiglass window that town attorney took me to court over. I’m going to talk to John Williams

    • CT Sam

      If you weren’t such a deadbeat you should have paid the $37 and saved the $5000 but you didn’t. That’s why you’re Danny Boy the Bully, Thug & Liar. John Williams is a murder attorney, he ain’t helping you with no $37 small claims case.

      • Danny Cook

        John R. Williams won $2.5 MILLION from the Town, when he sees how Florek treated me I’ll own the SHA and Tippy will have her own apartment.nNow what’s your real name

  • Audit the town attorney

    Docket numbernnCase namenn16-3584-cvnnWilliam Jenningsnv. Town of StratfordnnThe 2nd Circuit list it for March 27th. What is the Town/Insurance Carrier split? nHow much has been billed to date on this case by Town Attorney?nWas there an offer presented before it went to trial?n$1.5 in punitive damages does speak well to Town’s case presentation.

    • Danny Cook

      Punitive damages was damages against our town. He deserve the money.

  • Vote Phil Young

    This case is another example of Republican incompetence along with the attempted sale of WPCA and out of control pensions for friends and family. Phil Young has been fighting for working class of Stratford let’s elect Phil this tues feb 27 th

    • Vote Cabral

      Not true it was Democrat Rich Buturla’s firm who lost the case. I heard they took it from John Florek a Republican who would have won the case hands down. Florek got a judgement of over $5000 from Danny Cook for a $37 window. Florek is a genius.

      • CT Sam

        Florek is a genius, he’s getting as much out of the taxpayers as he can. He could careless about this town. As his fees go up so does the mill rate.

        • Danny Cook

          SHA receive funds from federal HUD funds and seniors and handicaps who are on fix incomes paying 30% plus our electric bills on our low fix income. SHA is not under the ruling of our town, even tho SHA have five commissioners when full.

      • Danny Cook

        Florek is more richer now. His main job with SHA is to evict people who behind their rent. The lawsuit was a clear case of Harassment since SHA could afford $37.00 every year not every 40 years to purchase this item. SHA receives 50% of the income from four machines in the laundry room. It was removed so the door was painted and was removed by somebody else. I am appealing.

  • Bring back Miron

    This is what happens when you switch to the female form of mayor

  • Danny Cook

    I am happy for Jennings and glad that he won his lawsuit that he deserve to win. Good luck to him. He gave 24 years of his life to take drugs off the streets in our town.

