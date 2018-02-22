Town challenging federal court ruling

The town is challenging a federal court verdict that gave a former Stratford police detective a $2.5-million judgment last year.

Town Council members met in executive session during the council’s Feb. 13 meeting to talk about the town’s legal challenge from William Jennings.

Last September, an eight-person jury in U.S. District Court in New Haven awarded Jennings a $2.5-million verdict. Jennings, who worked for the police department for 24 years as a narcotics detective, was awarded $1 million for compensatory damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages.

Jennings’ attorney, John R. Williams of New Haven, said after the verdict that the jury ruled that the town had “constructively discharged Detective Jennings and that all of its actions were unlawful retaliation for his exercise of protected free speech rights.”

Town Attorney Chris Hodgson said Tuesday that the town’s appeal is in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City. Hodgson declined to talk specifically about the appeal, as it is a pending legal matter.

The next appearance for both sides is at the end of March, Hodgson said.