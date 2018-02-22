Did you hug your loved one today?

To the Editor:

In response to one of the grieving fathers, who lost his daughter during the horrific school massacre that took place in Parkland, Florida recently, people all over the world are praying for you and all the families.

It’s okay if you can’t remember if you said I love you that morning when you dropped your daughter off at the high school. I’m sure you left her with a warm smile, an affectionate hug, or maybe a lovable goodbye wave.

Hopefully, President Trump will come up with a better plan providing school safety for every building in our country.

Let’s hope something positive will be the outcome from the meetings soon taking place at the White House and other places in our communities. We must remember every day to express some of love toward our family and friends.

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “For every minute you remain angry, you give up sixty seconds of peace of mind.”

Let’s put all that anger aside and peacefully unite together for the sake of these victims, survivors, and families.