Young is the needed change

To the Editor:

Are you happy with the amount of state funding Stratford’s mostly Republican entourage brought back from Hartford for our schools? The amount has been going down every year, while the taxes we pay to the state keep going up. Are you okay with that?

Phil Young isn’t. When he is elected to be the 120th District’s state representative, he will finally give Joe Gresko some support, a teammate in his fight to help Stratford.

Phil Young stood up to the mayor and town attorney when they wanted to sell our Water Pollution Control Authority and tried to say the voters couldn’t hold a referendum on the matter. Phil put his name on the lawsuit that put the question on the ballot and the people’s voices were heard, by a 3-to-1 margin.

Phil Young was one of six Council members who stood firm against a tax increase last year. He did the work and follow through to get the new parking lot and car loop built at Nichols School. He is accessible, reasonable and accountable.

Stratford doesn’t need a new state rep who will merely continue their predecessor’s agenda. We need change and we need it now.

On Feb. 27, voters in the 120th District need to get out to the polls and elect Phil Young. He is the change that Stratford needs.