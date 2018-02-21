Law named director of Stratford Chamber of Commerce

Joan Law is the new executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce.

Law, a lifelong Stratford resident, was announced as the new director on Feb. 13 by the Bridgeport Regional Business Council. Law is the owner of Feng Shui Joan’s Way.

Chamber of Commerce officials said Law has volunteered with many local chambers of commerce and community organizations — all preparing her for her new position.

“I have a passion for improving the quality of life in Stratford. I believe that building relationships

between local businesses and the at-large community will position Stratford as an outstanding place to live and work,” Law said in a statement. “And that is what the Stratford Chamber of Commerce and our umbrella organization, the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, is all about.”

Law said Wednesday that she is looking forward to working with the town’s Office of Economic Development “to enhance and increase economic activity in town and I am already enjoying the opportunity to work with Chamber members.”

“We really are blessed to have an active and interested volunteer Board of Directors and great representation of small, medium and large businesses,” she added. It will be my mission to create opportunities for Stratford Chamber members to grow and build their businesses.”

Law succeeds Mayor Laura Hoydick, who stepped down from the position after winning the mayoral race last November.

BRBC President and CEO Mickey Herbert said he is “extremely excited about Joan joining our great team of professionals at the Bridgeport Regional Business Council. Her background as a small business owner will enable us to continue to build an economically solid Stratford and Bridgeport region.”

Christopher Pia, chairman of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, said he is happy to be working with Law and is confident the Stratford Chamber of Commerce will continue to do great things.