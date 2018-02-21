Operation Fuel names new executive director

Brenda Watson, of Bloomfield has been named executive director of Operation Fuel.

“Operation Fuel’s Board of Directors is very pleased to announce that Brenda Watson has accepted the position of executive director of Operation Fuel. We look forward to working with Brenda in her new role,” said Nancy H. Bulkeley, Operation Fuel’s board chair.

Watson joined Operation Fuel in 2010 as its director of Community Programs. She holds a B.A. degree from Florida Memorial University and a Master’s degree from Trinity College in Hartford.

Operation Fuel is a statewide nonprofit organization that provides emergency energy assistance year-round to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in financial crisis. Individuals who need energy assistance should call 211. For more information on Operation Fuel or to make a donation, go to www.operationfuel.org.