Milford artist’s work on exhibit through April

By HAN Network on February 21, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional ·

Paintings by Milford artist Diane Dunne Smith will be on display in March and April at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Spring Nap (#1518)

Spring Nap (#1518)

In her words, Diane Dunne Smith has been a “wanna-be artist” her entire life but it wasn’t until she retired in 2015 that she stumbled upon an adult education drawing class at her local high school. Since then, Smith has had her work on exhibit several times at Milford’s Firehouse Gallery as well as the Milford Library and the City Lights Gallery in Bridgeport. In 2016 she took third prize for her original work, The Farrier, at the Firehouse Gallery.

Viewing hours for Paintings by Diane Dunne Smith are Monday-Thursday, from 10-8, Friday and Saturday, 10-5 and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The art exhibit will continue through April 30 and is located in the Main Lobby of the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street.

For more information, call 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Pulse (#0065)

Pulse (#0065)

 

Original paintings by Milford artist Diane Dunne Smith including Pulse (#0065) and Spring Nap (#1518) will be on exhibit at the Stratford Library through April.

  • Danny Cook

    Great pictures Tippy approves

    • Danny Cook

      Faker, get a life and a real name.

