LETTER: Young represents our values

February 21, 2018

To the Editor:

The 120th District state representative seat has been held by Republicans for 40 years. During this time, I have not seen our town get the money and services we deserve. We are a blue state with both houses holding a Democratic majority.  So, when it comes to Stratford “bringing home the bacon” who has the better shot?

Who represents your values?

Phil Young is the Democratic endorsed candidate to fill the 120th state representative seat. Phil has an honest and uncompromising blueprint for Stratford. He is passionate about the opioid epidemic. Despite the expansion of access to treatment and other substantial policy achievements fought for by the Democrats in Hartford, more than 1,000 Connecticut residents died from opioid-related overdoses in 2017.  Phil was personally affected and pledges to continue to work with medical professionals and experts to preserve the gains already made and further expand access to treatment.

Phil is a strong proponent of women’s issues. He understands that it is well past time that Connecticut ensures that women are paid the wages they deserve. Women in our state working full time are paid 83 cents for every dollar paid to men working full time. The time has come to eliminate the wage gap, and we can count on Phil strongly supporting legislation to end the gender pay gap.

Another position of note is Phil’s belief that there should be an overhaul of our workforce pipeline.  Our largest employers, Sikorsky, Electric Boat, and Pratt & Whitney have publicly stated that they are set to add thousands of jobs in the coming years. To meet this demand, we need an effective workforce pipeline to meet their growing needs.  Phil, along with other Democrats in Hartford plan to assess Connecticut’s workforce development programs to see what works, eliminate duplication, and focus on Connecticut’s growth industries, e.g. advanced manufacturing.

So, on Tuesday, Feb. 27 vote for Phil Young to be our next state representative.

Stephanie Philips

Stratford Democratic Town Committee chairperson

  • Nancy

    Iu2019m with you, Steph so proud to know you!

  • Wendy

    I have tremendous respect for all your hard work for our community.

  • Jane

    It’s all about GET OUT THE VOTE. You have voters who will elect you if they get to the poll. Good luck on Election Day!!!!!!!

  • Patty

    Vote Democrat Phil Young. It is time for a change, and to focus on Stratford. n This will be a very close election. I BELIEVE WE CAN WIN! But we must get our supporters to the polls

  • Ann

    Stephanie is very involved and informed about our community. She cares about our Town and its Residents !

    • Connie

      She is so sharing with everything that she has, she just gives to others, I wish I could be like that.

  • Danny Cook

    Tippy and I are with you we can’t lose this time.

    • Danny Cook

      Fake Name. I am the real Danny Cook.

  • CT Sam

    You left out Connecticut Monorail Systems they will provide many jobs

    • Pat Spermlng

      Go Phil. We need the much needed monorail system in place to promote Stratford.

      • Danny Cook

        It is up to our mayor to get federal funds to build this monorail that we all can enjoy.

    • Danny Cook

      Fake CT Sam. You left out your real name.

  • Vote Young

    We need to elect Phil Young for the 120th so a Dem Voice is in Hartford for the March Legislative session. Many important issues will be decided that will impact Stratford.

    • Monica

      His optimistic personality is so bright and promising, I love the confidence he has for the future.

    • Jason S

      He taught me how to love a woman u2014 and how to scold a child.

      • Luv that Phil

        Did I ever tell you about the time Phil showed up at my daughteru2019s wedding? You know my daughter, sheu2019s a beautiful girl. Well, Phil shows up and you know heu2019s a big fella. Well, heu2019s standing right between me and my daughter at the ceremony. Heu2019s got no right to be there, but heu2019s drunk and heu2019s Phil. Well, long story short, the priest accidentally marries me and Phil. We spend the weekend in the Poconos u2014 he loved me like Iu2019ve never been loved before.

        • Danny Cook

          Being that he is a drunk, he should not be elected.

  • remember

    I remember one time Phil took his family to Sea World. They were watching Shamu the whale when Phil got splashed. So Phil yells, u2018Iu2019m Phil Young and no one gets me wet!u2019 So he climbs into the tank, grabs Shamu, and throws the whale into the audience, splashes him and yells, u2018How do you like it?u2019 And then damn if Phil didn’t step in there and finish the show.u201d

    • Tippy

      Phil is a true show man. Go get them Phil. We stand behind you.

      • Danny Cook

        Faker. Tippy is a smart cat, but, not smart enough to type.

  • Theresa

    Phil is a great guy, very knowledgeable, and great for the community. Stratford should be blessed to have this man leading the charge for us. So at least we all can do is to show our support for the man. Let’s all get out there and vote for Bill Cabral.

    • Go phil

      Phil was bitten by a cobra and after five days of excruciating pain… the cobra died.

      • Danny Cook

        Very funny.

  • Danny Cook

    I am very happy that Philips was not elected. She did nothing for SHA seniors and handicaps and who refused to help us.

