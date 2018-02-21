LETTER: Young represents our values

To the Editor:

The 120th District state representative seat has been held by Republicans for 40 years. During this time, I have not seen our town get the money and services we deserve. We are a blue state with both houses holding a Democratic majority. So, when it comes to Stratford “bringing home the bacon” who has the better shot?

Who represents your values?

Phil Young is the Democratic endorsed candidate to fill the 120th state representative seat. Phil has an honest and uncompromising blueprint for Stratford. He is passionate about the opioid epidemic. Despite the expansion of access to treatment and other substantial policy achievements fought for by the Democrats in Hartford, more than 1,000 Connecticut residents died from opioid-related overdoses in 2017. Phil was personally affected and pledges to continue to work with medical professionals and experts to preserve the gains already made and further expand access to treatment.

Phil is a strong proponent of women’s issues. He understands that it is well past time that Connecticut ensures that women are paid the wages they deserve. Women in our state working full time are paid 83 cents for every dollar paid to men working full time. The time has come to eliminate the wage gap, and we can count on Phil strongly supporting legislation to end the gender pay gap.

Another position of note is Phil’s belief that there should be an overhaul of our workforce pipeline. Our largest employers, Sikorsky, Electric Boat, and Pratt & Whitney have publicly stated that they are set to add thousands of jobs in the coming years. To meet this demand, we need an effective workforce pipeline to meet their growing needs. Phil, along with other Democrats in Hartford plan to assess Connecticut’s workforce development programs to see what works, eliminate duplication, and focus on Connecticut’s growth industries, e.g. advanced manufacturing.

So, on Tuesday, Feb. 27 vote for Phil Young to be our next state representative.

Stephanie Philips