Bunnell High’s Matt Soares and Sean Romero each won a pair of matches to lead coach Sean Sloat’s Bulldogs at the Class M State Wrestling Championships in Guilford last weekend.

Soares, the 14th seed at 152 pounds, defeated Avon’s Andrew Sides by fall in 2:05 of his match. After losing to No. 3 seed Carter Cox from Guilford, Soares went to wrestlebacks. In his first consolation bout, Soares defeated Jonathan Law’s sixth-seeded Marcelo Giantomidis Bethel’s No. 4 seed and State Open qualifier Nick Marchak from Bethel then won defeated the Bulldog senior by decision.

Romero, a junior, was the No. 12 seed at 160 pounds. He advanced with a pin in 5:19 over Ethan Grous from Ellington, before Waterford’s fifth-seeded Luther Wade won via a 7-2 decision.

In the consolation bracket, Romero pinned Mahmoud Hassan from Platt of Meriden in 3:42. No. 3 seed Max Khoshabo from Berlin ended Romero’s day by winning a 3-0 decision on his way to placing fifth.

Julian DeMatteo was seeded 11th at 138 pounds and the sophomore lost to State Open qualifier Xavier Powell from Waterford in his first match. DeMatteo pinned Berlin’s Jacob Sparks in 2:15 in the consolation round, before dropping a 7-3 decision to Amadeo Bugatti from East Haven.

Sophomore Francis Mahar (126 pounds), junior John Lisi (132 pounds), sophomore Jacob Lucas (170 pounds), senior Danny Nguyen (195 pounds) and junior C.J. Falotico (heavyweight) also competed for the Bulldogs.