CT Pulse: Ridgefield student starts national movement in wake of Florida shooting

By HAN Network on February 21, 2018

On Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 12:30 p.m., CT Pulse talks with a 15 year-old Ridgefield student who has helped launch a national movement.

Following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, Lane Murdock started a petition to the U.S. Senate and has launched a nationwide school walkout, protesting what she calls an inaction of lawmakers to prevent gun violence.

Kate Czaplinski talks with Lane about the national attention, the April 20 walkout and what impact she hopes a student-led movement will have:

Watch the show below:

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on Connecticut news and politics.

