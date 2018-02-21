Stratford Star

Stratford Coed Softball League registration

The Stratford Coed Softball League is taking registration for the upcoming season, which begins in early April and runs through early October.

Games will be played every Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at either Short Beach, Birdseye or Johnson.

Uniforms are required.

Umpires will be present for all games, Division A and Division B.

A completed roster with a minimum of eight players is required at time of registration.

It must include managers/players full names, phone numbers, email and waiver/code of conduct signature.

Players may be added/dropped until June 2.

For more information, visit StratfordCoedSoftball.com or call 203-701-9031.

