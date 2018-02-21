The Stratford Coed Softball League is taking registration for the upcoming season, which begins in early April and runs through early October.

Games will be played every Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at either Short Beach, Birdseye or Johnson.

Uniforms are required.

Umpires will be present for all games, Division A and Division B.

A completed roster with a minimum of eight players is required at time of registration.

It must include managers/players full names, phone numbers, email and waiver/code of conduct signature.

Players may be added/dropped until June 2.

For more information, visit StratfordCoedSoftball.com or call 203-701-9031.