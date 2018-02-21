Fairfield developer Alfred Lenoci Jr. was killed Wednesday, Feb. 21, when he was struck by a train.

Lenoci, 55, was struck near Grasmere Avenue by the 4:37 a.m. train from New Haven, which was due to reach Grand Central Terminal at 6:34 a.m.

A Metro-North spokesman said the man was not authorized to be on the tracks. The spokesman said it does not appear to be an accident, and that no criminal activity was suspected. MTA Police are investigating the incident.

In 2001, Lenoci and his father, Alfred Lenoci Sr., pleaded guilty to paying bribes to close associates of Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim in order to secure contracts.

Delays on the New Haven Line had gotten as long as 30 to 40 minutes, although they had been reduced to 10 to 15 minutes by shortly after 8 a.m.