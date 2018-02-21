Facing a Weston High team hungry to win, and in need of a victory to earn a state playoff berth, visiting Bunnell’s boys basketball team pulled out a 74-68 win behind a scoring feast by Maximus Edwards and Elijah Alexandre.

The duo combined for a whopping 58 points, 33 from Edwards and 25 dropped in by Alexandre.

Khalid Moreland, 10 points, and Josh Giannoni, with six accounted for the rest of Bunnell’s offense.

Edwards walked the tightrope to stay inbounds along the baseline to drive to the rim for multiple reverse layups, and the Bulldogs used their speed to pile up points in transition all night long.

The Trojans were led by Christian Watanabe with 19, Jake Jones with 17 and Aidan Mettel with 16.

Bunnell bolstered its postseason positioning by finishing the regular season with an overall record of 10-10 (8-5 in South-West Conference play); the Trojans finish at 7-13 and 3-10.

“We knew that we were going to get one of their best games,” Bunnell coach Pat Yerina said. “They have good guards that can shoot the ball and big guys down low. We were worried about getting a good start here, and finishing strong.”

Turnovers hurt the Bulldogs early, but the locals cut back on the giveaways in the second half and played well down the stretch to fend off several Weston attempts to cut into their lead.

The Bulldogs were ahead 34-32 at the half and went up 52-47 after three quarters.

Weston got the deficit down to one at 61-60 and trailed 63-62 and 69-66 in the waning minutes, but got no closer. Bunnell sealed the win with some clutch foul shots and timely forced turnovers, down the stretch.

“I think at the end we executed. The last few minutes of the game we executed,” Yerina said.

Moreland, who came up with a pair of late-game steals, and Alexandre, with four takeaways in the game, led the defensive effort.

Edwards finished with a double-double, pulling down 16 rebounds to go along with his scoring effort, and Alexandre had eight rebounds.

Bunnell turned a one-possession game into a six-point lead early in the third quarter. A dunk with his back to the rim by Edwards extended the lead to 42-36.

After the Trojans got to within three, Edwards went end to end to make it 44-39. The lead grew to seven, at 48-41, as Alexandre and Moreland scored to give the Bulldogs some breathing room.

Moreland hit a 3-pointer to answer Weston’s fourth-quarter opening 3-pointer.

In the fourth, after Weston pulled to within a point twice, a put-back by Alexandre and drive to the hoop by Moreland each got the lead back to three, the latter making it 65-62.

The Bulldogs hit 7-of-8 free throw attempts in the final 1:23 to close things out. Bunnell sank 17 of 20 foul shots in the game.

The Bulldogs will be on the road in the SWC playoffs, but have some experience — and recent history — on their side.

“We’ve been to the (SWC) finals five of the last six years. We know you’ve got to be at your best to win those last three games,” Yerina said. “We’re going to play a tough team no matter who it is.”