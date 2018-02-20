Student charged with bringing BB gun to Bunnell High

Update: Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said late Tuesday that the student was returning the BB gun to a friend. Bunnell High School was not on lockdown after the gun was found, he said.

Original story: A Bunnell High School student accused of bringing a BB gun inside the school is facing charges from Stratford Police.

Police said the Bunnell High school resource officer investigated an anonymous complaint at about 11:42 a.m. Tuesday that a student may have a weapon on school property. The complaint identified the student by name.

Police said the student was located by the school resource officer and was cooperative with police the entire time. Police found a BB gun in the boy’s backpack. The boy was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Police said there were no threats to anyone at Bunnell High.

The boy, who was not identified by police, is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on March 2.