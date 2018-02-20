Stratford property transfers: Feb. 13-16

Property transfers, Feb. 13-16

3044 Main St.: Long Brook Station LLC to Unique Stratford LLC for $825,000.

117 Anson St.: Gregory P. and Nora J. Smith to The Molinas Family Irrevocable Trust for $273,000.

251 B Agawam Drive: Naomi Fixman to Ceciia Fitzpatrick for $200,000.

297 Ferndale Ave.: Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO Charles P. Winter to Stephen E. Attle for $325,000.

46 A Bucksin Lane: James G. Conzelman Jr. to Rachel Davila for $155,000.

771 B North Trail: LFS Services LLC to Lorenzo Scermino for $315,000.

1700 Broadbridge Ave., Unit A-22: Estate of Mary Argonesse to David L. Campbell for $70,500.

294 A Agawam Drive: Monica Dubois to Patrice Lundgren for $250,500.

86 A South Trail: Jay J. Purcell, Executrix of the Estate of Dorothy T. Bassick-Scott to LFS Services LLC for $170,000.

264 Mary Ave.: Allison Kihara to Norman Robinson for $266,000.

255 Albright Ave.: Cardoso Enterprises 1 LLC to Justin Roselle for $309,000.

121 Ravencrest Drive: Kelly and Michael Gonzalez to Laurie Ingram for $320,000.

430-432 Soundview Ave.: U.S. Bank N.A. to Cardoso Enterprises for $165,375.

75 Lines Place: Christian Rosales to Zandra Y. Edwards for $243,000.

98 Taft St.: Secure Residential LLC to Rossi Saldana for $203,000.

282 McGrath Court: Joy Realty LLC to Christina C. Peters for $140,000.