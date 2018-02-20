Stratford Star

Fly Fishing Film Tour in Stamford Friday

The Fly Fishing Film Tour will wade into Stamford Friday night, Feb. 23, to benefit education and conservation efforts by the Candlewood Valley, Mianus and Nutmeg chapters of Trout Unlimited.

Doors to the Stamford Majestic Theater, 118 Summer Street open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each online or $30 at the door. For online tickets, go to events.ticketprinting.com/event/Stamfford-CT-26182.

Nearly 200 people attended the first showing Feb. 2 in Trumbull, and last year’s event in Trumbull sold out, forcing organizers to turn people away.

In addition to fly angling movies on the big screen, the evening will include drinks, raffles and door prizes.

Some films include graphic language and situations which may be inappropriate for younger viewers.

Trailers can be viewed at flyflimtour.com.

