Discovery Museum holds Maker Day celebration

On Monday, Feb. 19 nearly 800 kids and families attended The Discovery Museum’s Maker Day celebration, dedicated to making and maker culture. The event included a wide range of activities that challenge the inner inventor for kids of all ages.

One of the Maker Day activities was called, “Moonbase Discovery,” giving kids an opportunity to create their own modules out of recycled paper based on what their perception of a moonbase looks like (For photos of the activity, click here: http://bit.ly/2EOilN7 and here: http://bit.ly/2ECiY91).

Another activity, titled, “Model of the Universe,” allows children to create a model of the universe based on what they think it looks like, challenging kids to think critically about what — and how — to bring to life an image they’ve imagined. Using colored paper, tissue paper, beads, markers, glitter and more, the model universe gives attendees a tangible take home and serves as a reminder of just how different the world looks when you explore from a different perspective (For photos of the activity, click here: http://bit.ly/2EEitvl and here: http://bit.ly/2sFhV6S).

And, another activity titled, “Geometry Station,” gives kids the tools needed to create as many 3D shapes as they could imagine using pre-printed plastic geometric pagers (For photos of the activity, click here: http://bit.ly/2ojSp1p and here: http://bit.ly/2CxHeqZ).

“We’ve been members of the Discovery Museum for about a year and we come to every event we can. Evan loves the planetarium,” said Nichole Bierut. “He loves learning about the stars and the planets and having an experience that can’t be replicated. I came here when I was a kid and I am still “wowed” by it.”

“My children are home schooled, so I bring my them to all of the events at the Discovery Museum for hands-on learning experiences they can’t get elsewhere.” said Catherine Potter (Click here for a photo of Catherine and her daughter: http://bit.ly/2oiLaXH, and here for a picture of Potter’s son with a paper airplane he made: http://bit.ly/2EG4f16).

“My granddaughter aspires to be a scientist and engineer. She loves coming here and interacting with all of the exhibits, said Kathleen Clark. “As a teacher, I knew Maker Day would be a success because children love to be creative and the museum offers a very diverse schedule of events and activities.” (Click here for a picture of Kathleen Clark, her granddaughter and her granddaughter’s friend: http://bit.ly/2HtOaJv).

Click here for a video of Erika Eng, the Discovery Museum’s Director of Business Operations, describe Maker Day’s events from the Center Gallery: http://bit.ly/2Caw3sI.

For more information about The Discovery Museum, visit http://www.discoverymuseum.org/.