First Congregational Church offers Lenten fish dinners

The First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street is sponsoring Lenten Fish Dinners Friday evenings during Lent, through March 23.

The dinners are open to all and no reservations are needed. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the last seating is at 7 p.m.

Each person will get a choice of fresh fish (baked or fried), fried clams or combination platter. Each dinner comes with a choice of baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.

The senior price is $10 for items on the senior menu. Adult prices range from $11-$18. Children under 10 eat free. Weekly specials are priced according to the market.

For more information, call 203-378-2644.