Stratford Star

First Congregational Church offers Lenten fish dinners

By Stratford Star on February 20, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Religion ·

The First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street is sponsoring Lenten Fish Dinners Friday evenings during Lent, through March 23.

The dinners are open to all and no reservations are needed. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the last seating is at 7 p.m.

Each person will get a choice of fresh fish (baked or fried), fried clams or combination platter. Each dinner comes with a choice of baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.

The senior price is $10 for items on the senior menu. Adult prices range from $11-$18. Children under 10 eat free. Weekly specials are priced according to the market.

For more information, call 203-378-2644.

Related posts:

  1. Friday Lent Fish Dinners at First Congregational Church of Stratford
  2. First Congregational Church of Stratford hosts Friday Lent fish dinners
  3. First Congregational Church holds Fat Sunday Jazz Service
  4. First Congregational Church of Stratford seeks singers

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? Love and Nicholas Sparks Next Post Discovery Museum holds Maker Day celebration
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress