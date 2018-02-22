Clybourne Park

Clybourne Park will run Feb. 23 through March 4 at the MainStage Theatre, Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Grieving parents Bev and Russ are planning to sell their house in the white middle-class neighborhood of Clybourne Park to a black family. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information visit wcsu.edu/svpa/svpa-center.

The Exonerated

The Exonerated runs Feb. 23-25 and March 2-4 at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. The play moves between first-person monologues and scenes set in courtrooms and prisons to tell six interwoven, true stories of wrongfully convicted survivors of death row in their own words, using interviews, letters, transcripts, case files, and the public record. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information visit bijoutheatrect.ticketfly.com.

The Heiress

The Heiress runs Feb. 23 through March 9 at the Powerhouse Theater, Waveny Park, New Canaan. The play is about an awkward girl wooed by a handsome man. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit tpnc.org.

Jazz Symposium

The 42nd annual Wilton High School Jazz Symposium is on Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. at Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton. It will take place in Wilton High School’s Little Theater and is open to the public.

Close to Home

The Close to Home Dessert Tasting and Youth Concert is on Feb. 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency, 1800 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. It is a benefit for the Pacific House Young Adult Program. Music will be performed by young musicians from local high schools, and there will be desserts and food tastings from area artisanal bake shops, restaurants and chocolatiers. Tickets are $50-$1,000. For more information visit Pacifichouse.org/CloseToHome.

Talent show

Connecticut’s Got Talent is on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. The competition hosts its third and final live audition, showcasing the area’s best comedians, singers, bands, dancers, magicians, and specialty acts. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information visit wallstreettheater.com.

Chicago City Limits

Chicago City Limits will perform on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. There is no script, set, or preconceived ideas. Suddenly the stage lights flash and the show starts. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Chris Coogan

The Chris Coogan Quintet will perform on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Coogan is a popular jazz and gospel musician who has played with Ben E. King, Bette Midler, Donna Summer, Kristin Chenoweth, Dave Liebman, and Darlene Love. Tickets are $20. For more information visit ​milfordarts.org.

Go Go Beach

Go Go Beach will run Feb. 24-25 at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. The show will be performed by actors from the Pantochino Teen Theatre. It is a coming-of-age story about a surfer, his girlfriend, a runaway teen pop star, and a flower child who helps him find the true meaning of love. Tickets are $10. For more information visit pantochino.com.

Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed on Feb. 24 at 2 and 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $69.50. For more information visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Murder mystery

A 1920s Murder Mystery Dinner is on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, Ridgefield. The night of immersive entertainment will begin with a three-course dinner, including “bootleg” beer and wine. Guests are invited — but not required — to dress for the 1920s era in flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas, and headbands, or pinstripe suits and fedoras. Costumed improv actors will explain the rules of the evening and assign roles to audience members. Tickets are $100. For more information visit lounsburyhouse.org.

American Rhythm

Premiere Ballroom presents American Rhythm on Feb. 24 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. Professional dancers Kurt Roberts and Anneliece Velasco will perform at the event, which also features a dance lesson. Tickets are $20. For more information call 203-374-7308.

Marina Franklin

Marina Franklin will perform on Feb. 24 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. She is viciously likable, if there is such a thing. Tickets are $29. For more information visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Stamford Symphony

The Stamford Symphony will perform Brahms, Copland and Saint-Saëns on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. and on Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $25. For more information visit stamfordsymphony.org.

Christine Ohlman

Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez will perform on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Greenwich Symphony

The Greenwich Symphony will perform on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. at the Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, 10 Hillside Road, Greenwich. Pianist Jon Nakamatsu will perform with the symphony. Tickets are $10-$40. For more information visit greenwichsymphony.org.

Long, Winding Journeys

Long, Winding Journeys: Contemporary Art and the Islamic Tradition runs Feb. 25 through June 17 at the Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay Street, Katonah, N.Y. The exhibition features a group of 31 artists of Middle Eastern and South Asian descent whose work engages the diverse forms of Islamic visual tradition. For more information visit katonahmuseum.org.

Carter Brey

Carter Brey will perform on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. at the South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring Street, South Salem, N.Y. He will perform on the cello as part of the Sanctuary Series. Tickets are $25. For more information visit sanctuaryseries.org.

Cinderella

The True Story of Cinderella will be performed on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. The classic story, a beautiful tapestry of music performed by 12 professional soloists and narrator, will leave the audience thoroughly undone with laughter. The show, perfect for old and young alike, is free.

Andrew Armstrong

Andrew Armstrong will perform on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church auditorium, 108 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich. Tickets are $25. For more information visit fccog.org.

Lewis Black

Lewis Black will perform on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield, with his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. Tickets are $95. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.