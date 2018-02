Stratford’s Square One Theatre is partnering with the Ninety Nine Restaurant for a fundraising benefit for the theatre on Monday, Feb. 26, from 4-10 p.m.

Hosted by the volunteer Friends of Square One Theatre, the Ninety Nine Restaurant, 411 Barnum Avenue Cutoff will donate 15% of sales (excluding tax and gratuity) of each guest’s check to Square One Theatre when accompanied by a Dining for a Cause voucher.

Vouchers are available at the Stratford Library or by calling 203-375-8778.