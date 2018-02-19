Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on February 19, 2018 in Letters ·

To the Editor:

For most Stratford residents, there is an important date to put on your calendar: Feb. 27. That’s when a special election will decide who will represent the 120th state representative district recently vacated by our new mayor. Of course our representation in the Hartford legislature should be of concern to everyone; however these “special” elections typically have low turnout, and so a very small number of voters will determine the outcome.

If you or someone you know was one of the more than 7,000 voters who signed the referendum petition to put the sale of the Water Pollution Control Authority on the ballot two years ago, or who voted to keep this valuable town asset from falling into the hands of New Haven aldermen, your choice on Feb. 27 is very clear: Phil Young was one of a handful of concerned citizens who helped get that referendum campaign up and running, back in March 2015, long before many knew what was going on or thought the sale could be stopped. I know because I was there.

More recently, if you think that eight straight years of local property tax increases have not been good for Stratford, and if you believe that the bipartisan group of “Steadfast Six” councilpersons were courageous in opposing the former mayor’s efforts to raise the mill rate last year, holding out for six months, then you should remember that Phil Young was one of those six. Along with the other five, Phil stood up to vilification by the former mayor and by the former Town Council chairman from his own party; all he asked for was accountability.

Is he perfect? Clearly not; nobody is—to that I can attest. Hold him accountable in Hartford? Certainly do so, just as he tried to hold the Board of Education, or the Mayor, our town’s own executive, accountable, for their actions. But vote him in first, and then watch his actions.

Remember to vote, on Feb. 27, and remember who helped you keep our WPCA in-house in 2015, and tried his best to keep your taxes flat in 2017. Phil Young in 2018, next Tuesday.

Tom Yemm

  • Don’t waste your vote

    Phil also gave us the $70,000 ice rink last year and it is no where to be found this year. Phil couldn’t even win the primary for his council seat and he was a sitting councilman. The democrats only come close to winning in special elections

    • Bill Old

      When they go low we go high

    • Steve

      So you are saying that the council Phil was on was able to get something done, but now the new members can’t. Sounds like a good endorsement for Phil

      • Getting it done

        The new council got the budget passed something Phil couldn’t do. Why did Phil “quit” his job to run for office that seems reckless

      • Danny Cook

        Great comment I agree and so does Tippy.

  • Tippy says

    Write in Rich Fredette for State Rep he cleaned up Stratford’s blight let him clean up Hartford

  • Craig Conjob

    Check with the DTC for absentee ballots before you vote.

  • Stephffleupagus

    State Representative Young sounds imaginary

