To the Editor:

For most Stratford residents, there is an important date to put on your calendar: Feb. 27. That’s when a special election will decide who will represent the 120th state representative district recently vacated by our new mayor. Of course our representation in the Hartford legislature should be of concern to everyone; however these “special” elections typically have low turnout, and so a very small number of voters will determine the outcome.

If you or someone you know was one of the more than 7,000 voters who signed the referendum petition to put the sale of the Water Pollution Control Authority on the ballot two years ago, or who voted to keep this valuable town asset from falling into the hands of New Haven aldermen, your choice on Feb. 27 is very clear: Phil Young was one of a handful of concerned citizens who helped get that referendum campaign up and running, back in March 2015, long before many knew what was going on or thought the sale could be stopped. I know because I was there.

More recently, if you think that eight straight years of local property tax increases have not been good for Stratford, and if you believe that the bipartisan group of “Steadfast Six” councilpersons were courageous in opposing the former mayor’s efforts to raise the mill rate last year, holding out for six months, then you should remember that Phil Young was one of those six. Along with the other five, Phil stood up to vilification by the former mayor and by the former Town Council chairman from his own party; all he asked for was accountability.

Is he perfect? Clearly not; nobody is—to that I can attest. Hold him accountable in Hartford? Certainly do so, just as he tried to hold the Board of Education, or the Mayor, our town’s own executive, accountable, for their actions. But vote him in first, and then watch his actions.

Remember to vote, on Feb. 27, and remember who helped you keep our WPCA in-house in 2015, and tried his best to keep your taxes flat in 2017. Phil Young in 2018, next Tuesday.