The St. Mark junior varsity boys basketball team defeated the Milford Knights Gold team, 57-50, to earn its second straight Fairfield County Basketball regular season title on Feb. 13.

Team members (front row) are: Alex Vitiello, Anthony Murray, Anthony Baroni and Zac Allen; (second row) head coach John Baroni, Danny Adzima, Casey Rossomando, Tommy DeBernardo, Trevor Perley, Joseph Scalzo, Avon Scudder and assistant coach Chris Perley.