Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Tax assistance

Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS Mondays and Tuesdays, through April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers. No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

Library closings

The Library will be closed Sunday and Monday, Feb. 18 and 19 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Art exhibits

Original sculpture and paintings by Stratford artist Georgene Fasanella will be the art exhibit through February. Original oil paintings by award-winning Milford artist Diane Dunne Smith will be the Library’s art exhibit through April. Free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: Feb. 26, March 26, April 30 (Excel class), May 21 (Word class), June 18 (resume class), July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee features Pulitzer Prize winner, The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead Wednesday, Feb. 28, noon, Lovell Room.

Other titles include Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly (March 28); Bear Town by Fredrik Backman (April 18); Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate (May 30) and Glass Houses by Louise Penny (June 27).

Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Knit Wits

Drop-in knitting program Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6-7:30, Lovell Room. Get tips and share ideas while working on your own projects. Library provides needles and yarn. No registration required.

Small Biz Workshop

The Internet has enabled delivery of business services on-demand at a low, variable cost. Online marketplaces connect companies who need services with businesses and individuals who provide them. This workshop will present examples of online marketplaces, the types of services you can get from them and recommendations on how to best use them Wednesday, March 7, 6:30-8 p.m., Lovell Room. Presenter: Matthew Krieger. Free and open to the public. Register at fairfieldcounty.score.org.

Film series

Monday Matinees film series offers free showings of recent, popular films on monthly Monday afternoons at noon. Movies are shown uncut on widescreen in the Stratford Library Lovell Room. Due to scheduling conflicts this year, film showings in February through April will be held on Wednesdays. The 2018 schedule is as follows: Victoria & Abdul, rated PG-13, March 14; Stronger, rated R, April 11; Thor: Ragnorok, rated PG-13, May 14; Blade Runner 2049, rated R, June 11.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

Storytimes

Free weekly storytimes for children. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m.for ages 1-2; Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 (ages 3-5). Baby Lapsit meets Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 (ages 2-5). No registration required; drop in.