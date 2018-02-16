SPOTLIGHT: Events in the Stratford area

Pierogy and potato pancake dinner

The Holy Name Society of the Holy Name of Jesus Church parish will sponsor a Pierogy and Potato Pancake dinner on Friday, Feb. 16, from 4:30-7 p.m., in the parish hall at 50 College Street, Stratford, located behind the church at 1950 Barnum Avenue. The dinner features pierogies, potato pancakes, applesauce, dessert, and a beverage. A free-will donation will be accepted for eat in. Cooked take-out dinners are available at $6 per dinner. Advance orders for uncooked pierogies, at $4/dozen, will be taken by calling Paul Scioletti at 203-377-2397. Uncooked pierogies may be picked-up on Friday, Feb. 16, after 3 p.m.

Belated Fat Sunday jazz service

First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street, will hold its annual New Orleans-style jazz worship service, Fat Sunday on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. Due to a scheduling problem, this is a belated Fat Sunday, which usually precedes Mardi Gras before Ash Wednesday. Dr. Joe Utterback, director of Music at the church, will lead local musicians and vocalists during this service. A special free will offering will be collected to benefit the Back Bay Mission of Biloxi, Mississippi, which is continuing to help those still recovering from Hurricane Katrina. All are welcome; 203-378-2644.

Tax assistance

Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS Mondays and Tuesdays, through April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Stratford Library. Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers. No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

Cat adoption event

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Feb. 17, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street. SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast cat food, Friskies Surf N Turf dry food, Purina One dry food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Heart health talk

Cardiologist Ari Pollack, MD, will discuss Strategies to Keep the Heart Healthy on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from noon-1 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The free talk will be followed by a complementary lunch. To reserve a seat, call 203-375-5894, ext. 168.

FrogWatch census

CT’s Beardsley Zoo invites residents to become Citizen-Scientist volunteers, and participate in a “FrogWatch” census in area wetlands. In a collaboration between the Zoo, The Maritime Aquarium, and Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History, volunteers will make regular visits to wetlands in their neighborhoods and keep a frog log to record the frog and toad calls they hear. Working with experts, volunteers will learn about local frog species, then visit wetlands once or twice a week for about 15 minutes each night this spring and summer. The watch begins a half hour after sunset. Observations are reported to a national online database to contribute to amphibian conservation efforts. One training session is required, each from 7 to 9 p.m. Choose from: Thursday, March 1 (Snow Date: March 6) CT’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; Saturday, March 10 (Snow Date: March 13) The Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk; Tuesday, March 20 (Snow Date: March 22) Environmental Science Center, next to Peabody Museum, New Haven.

Bottle and can drive

St. Mark School, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, is holding its monthly redeemable bottle and can drive on Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop off redeemable bottles and cans in front of the Parish Center entrance. Held rain or shine.

Boating safety

USCG Aux 24-3 is holding a boating safety class Saturday, March 3, at 8 a.m., at USCG Auxiliary Flotilla, One Helwig St., Milford and Saturday, March 10, at 8 a.m, at Valley Regional Education Building, 415 Howe Avenue, Shelton.

Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft (PWC).

Cost for each class is $60. To register and pay online for class go to http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome.

Information: 860-663-5505; [email protected]

Trumbull Head Start open enrollment

The Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start Center, 240 Middlebrook Ave., (behind Middlebrook Elementary School), in Trumbull, is enrolling children for the 2018-19 school year. To enroll, the child must be 3- or 4-years-old by Dec. 31. The center serves Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton. The program, which is federally funded, is free for children of income-eligible families. The program also meets the needs of children with disabilities. Children attend the program Monday through Friday 8:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m., with a full day option of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for those families that meet the criteria. In addition to kindergarten, preparation for the child, health care, child development, social services and nutrition information and services are available for families. For more information call 203-452-4504.

Artists sought

The Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. Nonresidents are welcome. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

SHS class of ’58 reunion

Stratford High School class of 1958 will celebrate their 60th reunion on Sept. 21 and 22, 2018. For more information, call Natalie, 203-831-8713 or Mary, 203-375-8724.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of a child, grandchild, or sibling, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695; leave a message and your call will be returned.

Bereavement support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.