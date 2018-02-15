In a battle of conference playoff tournament hopefuls, the Stratford High boys basketball team outlasted Joel Barlow 61-55 in Redding on Thursday night.

The Red Devils improved to 7-5 in South-West Conference play and Barlow fell to 5-7.

“Big win for us,” said Stratford coach Tim Swaller, whose team has one regular-season game remaining: Tuesday’s visit to another SWC tourney hopeful Newtown at 7 pm.

Stratford trailed 31-28 at halftime and saw the Falcons extend the lead to eight points with the first five out of the break. But the Red Devils answered quickly.

Jack Ryan scored six straight points, one basket on a pull-up jumper and two on drives to the rim, to cap a 10-0 run for a 38-36 Red Devil lead with 3:30 to go in the third quarter.

For the next nine minutes it was a one-possession battle. In the second half, there were six ties, including when the third quarter ended deadlocked at 45-45.

Ryan led all scorers, dropping in 20 points to edge Barlow’s Owen Corazzelli, who scored 19.

Stratford’s Sean Carroll scored 15, Mike August had seven, and Joe August and John Bike each added six. Jaahdel Cryil and Aaron Christy tacked on four and three, respectively.

The score was tied for the final time, at 51 apiece, with under five minutes to play.

Christy hit one of two foul shots for the lead and Joe August followed with a pair of free throws with 3:49 left making it 54-51.

Carroll’s drive for two points made it a two-possession game for the first time since the opening minutes of the third quarter. It was 56-51 with 2:30 showing on the scoreboard clock.

The Falcons answered on an Andrew Wright hoop 16 seconds later and just like that it was back to a one-possession nail-biter.

An offensive rebound by Carroll enabled the Red Devils to keep the ball out of the hands of the Barlow players for a full minute. The Falcons were forced to foul — and Stratford missed a trio of front end one-and-one opportunities.

Barlow’s Corazzelli went end to end for a layup, trimming the Red Devil lead to 56-55 with 1:11 left.

Joe August then hit two clutch foul shots with 39 seconds left.

Mike August pulled down a defensive rebound, was fouled, and canned one shot for a 59-55 lead with 25 seconds remaining. Ryan tacked on a couple of late free throws.

The Red Devils sealed the win at the line, but Swaller noted that his squad could have iced it sooner if not for some foul shooting struggles. Stratford went 13-for-23 from the charity stripe.

“It was close ’til the end and we made enough plays down the stretch, but we still have to do some things better to close out games,” Swaller said.

Joe August was 6-for-9 from the foul line, including a vital 4-for-5 in the final stanza.

Both coaches thought a key to the game was Stratford’s ability to drive to the basket.

“They started attacking the basket more in the second half,” Barlow coach Matt Whelan said.

“In the second half we wanted to be more aggressive and get to the hoop,” Swaller added.

Stratford scored a bulk of its second-half points in the paint.

Another factor was Stratford’s ability to protect the ball in the final two quarters.

“In the second half we took care of the ball much better,” said Swaller, noting that his team committed just four second-half turnovers, including only one in the final period.

The Red Devils combined for 30 rebounds. John Bike led the defensive effort.