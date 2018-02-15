Bridgeport man charged with attempted murder

A Bridgeport man stands accused of attempted murder after Stratford Police said he stabbed his former girlfriend.

Mark Febres, 22, was charged on Thursday with attempted murder, first-degree assault, home invasion, violation of a protective order and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police said Febres went into the home of his ex-girlfriend on West Broad Street on Thursday and attacked the woman, stabbing her several times and then fled the scene. A Stratford Police officer saw Febres a short distance away and took Ferbes into custody on Vernon Street after Febres made a short attempt to try and flee from officers.

Police did not immediately have information on the condition of the woman who was stabbed.

Febres is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear on Friday in Bridgeport Superior Court. Febres was booked separately on a warrant for his arrest for allegedly violating a protection order on Feb. 12. He was ordered held for that violation on a $50,000 bond.