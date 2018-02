The Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturdays, Feb. 17 and March 24, from 11-3, at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; and also on Saturday, March 3, from 11-3, at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane (Big Y Shopping Center).

SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One dry food and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply or Walmart.

For more information, email [email protected].