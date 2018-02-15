The yells in the hallway outside the gymnasium might have been louder and as enthusiastic as that during the competition on the mat moments earlier, after Bunnell High’s cheer squad celebrated a hard-earned third-place finish in the South-West Conference championships at Newtown High School.

Joel Barlow of Redding won its second straight title with a score of 177.5. Newtown was runner-up with 173. Bunnell was third with a score of 147.8, New Fairfield was fourth (139.6) and Masuk of Monroe took fifth in the 12-school competition.

The hard work didn’t begin this winter, or even in the fall, as team members participated in summer camp. They worked on front stretches, pyramid formations, twists, and other moves as well as dance.

“They gained skills there that we’ve been able to enhance and build upon,” coach Amanda Wauthier said. “The girls have really taken the instruction constructively.”

The Bulldogs began working on dance choreography in October, and have worked on a variety of cheer moves as the weeks have unfolded.

It’s great that everyone hit their routine and it’s nice to see all of our hard work pay off out on the mat,” co-captain Abby Feehan said. “It’s a lot of work, but when you get out there it’s all worth it.”

This was the team’s third competition of the winter and the athletes have gleaned quite a bit from those other events, looking at judge’s scoring and putting in effort to improve in different areas.

The team comprises Feehan and fellow captain Tiffany Johnson, as well as Juliana Barone, Grace Beddington, Laina Ciof, Lauren Ciuci, Morgan Colacurcio, Daniela DeBernardo, Sarah Ickowitz, Kaylee Petrino, Talia Ranocchia, McKenzie Rassavage, Brooke Royal, Britney Szarmach and Brianna Vitka.