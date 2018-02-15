Young is the choice for the 120th

To the Editor:

Jason Santi’s letter was indicative of Stratford’s GOP spinning things and dismissing facts to suit their needs, but facts are facts.

Having gotten to know Phil Young over the last few years, he’s honest, sincere and wants to do the best for Stratford and its people. It’s not about fulfilling a party agenda – it’s about community.

Phil Young was a member of the Town Council who voted to give the Board of Education that historic 2016-17 budget increase. The idea was proposed to split the increase into two years, but that didn’t happen. That Town Council voted to fully-fund the Board of Education; however, Phil was adamant that the Board of Education should not come back during preparation of the 2017-18 budget and look for another increase. Yet, the Board of Education sought another increase for the 2017-18 budget. During the final months of his term, Phil stood by his word and voted no. He didn’t vote against our children, he voted against an administration which annually looks for a bigger piece of the pie, but is not transparent in showing that the money makes its way to the classrooms and our children. That’s the piece left out so you wouldn’t know that Phil actually will work in the best interests of the people, not the politicians.

Bottom line — Phil is the person we want representing us in Hartford. He will always put Stratford residents and taxpayers first and work to better our community – in a completely bipartisan manner.