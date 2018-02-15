Party affiliation matters

To the Editor:

In an ideal world, each election would have two or more quality candidates, where party affiliation would not matter. However, the situation in Hartford is about as far as being from an ideal world as I can imagine.

I don’t live in the 120th District, so I can’t vote in the special election, but I would encourage the voters in that district to keep in mind the party affiliation of the candidates. I am sure both Republican candidate Bill Cabral and Democratic candidate Phil Young are fine, upstanding members of the community in that part of Stratford.

But a vote for the Democratic candidate is a vote for Dannel Malloy, it is a vote for higher taxes and lower opportunity, it is a vote to send jobs packing and to welcome the economic blight one-party rule has brought to this state. A friend of mine in another town told me his local Home Depot has pallets of moving boxes prominently displayed for sale. When New York State can advertise itself as a tax and opportunity haven from Connecticut, well, “Stratford — we have a problem.”

After years of one-party rule, a vote to send another Democrat to Hartford would be another nail in the coffin of local and state opportunity. In this election, party affiliation does matter.