Fans at the South-West Conference cheerleading championships, held at Newtown High, would never have known how much Stratford High’s squad had to overcome in recent weeks.

Despite a multitude of hurdles, from injury and illness to a coaching change, the Stratford cheerleaders displayed their athleticism, enthusiasm and teamwork during a two and a half minute routine.

“They were awesome. We had the flu, a shoulder injury and two stomach bugs this week,” said coach Randee Hennequin, adding that all of the team members were back in the fold — maybe not at full strength, but in time — for the 12-team competition won by Joel Barlow of Redding.

What’s more, Hennequin took over as coach only a month ago but this squad, which features nine freshmen, has worked hard to adjust to the changes on and off the mat.

Injuries create a domino effect in which team members have to shift to different positions, throwing off routines as they practice for competitions.

“One person makes a huge difference being out,” Hennequin said. “To overcome all of that in such a short period of time, I was very proud of them.”

Stratford executed twists, basket tosses, pyramids, tumbles and dance moves while working in unison.

“I am very proud of all of us. We’ve taken it like a champ,” co-captain Heather Bacon said of her team’s efforts despite obstacles. “All the blood, sweat and tears, seeing our work pay off is just amazing.”

In addition to Bacon, Julianna Nunez is a captain. The rest of the team includes Payton Damato, Alexis Mackbach, Saraya Lewis, Kyleen Nelson, Katherine Fontan, Aariana Hamilton, Emma Williams, Natalie Brooks, Heather Buynovsky, McKenzy Chittem, Ava Fetcho, Victoria Toledo, Alexis Torri, Deanna Caballos, Avery Rosenbaum, Avery Scofield, Madelyn Shimura and Charlee Case.