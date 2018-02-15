Get out the vote for Phil Young

To the Editor:

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, there will be a special election for State Representative for the 120th District to fill the seat vacated by Mayor Hoydick.

I am writing this letter in support of Phil Young, a Democrat, who served as our District 6 Town Councilman until December.

As a councilman, Phil was the Majority Leader and Chairman of the Ordinance Committee. He advocated for the Short Beach Commission and helped restore $1.2 million dollars of funding. Phil was also instrumental in getting the necessary funding to repair the parking lot at Nichols School, ensuring that our kids remained safe. Phil also showed his concern for the environment by introducing the ordinance that banned fracking waste from coming to Stratford.

The safety and well being of our community is foremost, and Phil pledges that his platform in Hartford will include his awareness of the importance of focusing on the opioid/heroin crisis. Phil, as well as myself, have personally experienced a loss from this epidemic and I know he will fight for a solution in Hartford.

For the last 20 years, the 120th District for the Connecticut House of Representatives has been held by a Republicans leaving us shortchanged and unrepresented in a state government with a Democratic majority. Phil wants to change this. He resigned from his current job believing that if we are truly to be a voice in Hartford we would need a representative who could devote themselves full time to be a watchdog and advocate for Stratford interests.

Phil has first-hand experience in what Stratford needs are, having worked with and worked on Stratford budgets. His experience is current, in both his knowledge of our Town as well as our school system.

I urge you to get out to vote in this special election, and vote for Phil Young to be our state representative from the 120th District.

Thank you.