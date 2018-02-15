Stratford Star

Avangrid offers 2018-19 scholarships

By HAN Network on February 15, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional, Schools ·

Avangrid Inc., a diversified energy company, announced it will provide scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year for postgraduate studies at universities in the United States.

Avangrid will provide scholarships for postgraduate studies in the following fields:

  • Renewable energy
  • Smart distribution networks
  • Engineering
  • Data science
  • Cyber security
  • Legal/compliance/regulation
  • Business: International studies, human resources, communications, finance, treasury
  • Information technology

Applications are due no later than 8 p.m. on April 2, 2018. To apply for and to obtain information on candidate requirements and the selection process, visit iberdrola.com/people-talent/international-scholarships-master-iberdrola.

