I’m not sure if it’s the frosty February chill or the toppling boxes of heart-shaped boxes in the grocery stores, but I’ve been craving something sweet.

While I love to bake, I don’t usually like to prepare anything chocolatey. But this week I decided to change things up and make a luxurious treat.

Chocolate lovers can rejoice — here is a decadently sweet way to satisfy your sweet tooth from the comfort of your own home. Instead of dragging yourself to a fancy restaurant, you can easily make a Chocolate Lava Cake in your home while wearing your bunny slippers.

I originally thought it would be really hard to make this recipe, especially since I’ve always found the idea of lava cakes to be rather lavish. It was also slightly intimidating, given that I was worried about having the appropriate amount of “lava” gush from the cake and hoping that I wouldn’t undercook it in my efforts to create the perfect eruption.

What’s great about the recipe is that because the cakes are so tiny, you won’t have to worry about feeling guilty about having more than just one.

Chocolate Lava Cakes

Makes six

½ cup butter

2 eggs

2 egg yolks

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

4 ounces of baker’s chocolate (or 2/3 cup of chocolate morsels)

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Melt the butter and chocolate together (over the stove or in the microwave) and stir until the mixture is smooth. Combine the eggs, yolks and sugar in a bowl and blend them with a mixer until the eggs are frothy. Gradually blend the chocolate mixture into the eggs. Once the chocolate mixture has been blended in, fold the flour into the bowl. Grease the ramekins (or muffin tin if you don’t have ramekins) and dust them with a bit of flour to ensure the cakes don’t stick. If the ramekins are not properly greased the cakes will rupture when you try to remove them from the ramekin. Pour the batter into the ramekins until they are ¾ of the way full and place the ramekins on a baking pan before placing them in the oven. Bake the cakes for eight minutes or until the middle stops jiggling. Once the cakes are done, let them sit for 30 seconds before flipping the ramekins on the plate for serving.

When the cakes are on the plate they can be topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar or a scoop of ice cream (or all three).

Note: If you’re just going to be making the cakes for yourself and you don’t care about the presentation, you can always eat the cake right out of the ramekin and you won’t have to worry about them exploding onto the plate.

Happy eating!