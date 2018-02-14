Obituary: John Francis Bigley Sr., 87, of Stratford

John Francis Bigley, Sr., age 87, of Stratford, beloved husband of Eleanor (Kopac) Bigley, passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at home with his loving family by his side.

John was born August 21, 1930, in Albany NY, son of the late Thomas F. and Rosario (Leonardo) Bigley and was a lifetime area resident.

Mr. Bigley was a retired partner for the Bigley & Rosati Law Firm in Stratford, enjoyed property development and was a graduate of Fairfield Prep, Fairfield University and Boston College Law School.

For pleasure, you could find John on the golf course with his friends and at his grandchildren’s sporting and social events. It was rare for him to attend a party or function without being asked to sing one of his many favorite songs. John was a member of the Fairfield University Glee Club and the Fairfield Elderberries. He loved performing in many of the St. Mark plays and cabarets and the Barnum Festival Roadshows.

John participated in many community activities, including coordinating a fundraiser to provide bullet proof vests for the Stratford Police Department. John and his wife Eleanor were avid travelers and had the pleasure of traveling the world together.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his devoted children, Judith Mary Noonan (Thomas) of Stratford, Mary Beth Bigley (Andre Boyer) of Maryland, John Bigley, Jr. of Stratford, RoseMary Massedge (Alan) of Stratford, David Bigley (Mary Beth) of Stratford, RuthAnn Bigley (Oliver Schniederjans) of Georgia; grandchildren, Thomas Noonan (Lauren), Julianne Walsh (Brian), John Bigley III, Sara Bigley, Todd Massedge, Teressa Massedge, Amanda Massedge, Katherine Bigley, Elizabeth Bigley, David Bigley, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Elizabeth Noonan; brother Frank Bigley, sister-in-law Barbara Kopac, and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son Timothy Bigley, brother Thomas Battaglia, sister Mary Denson, brother-in-law Nicholas Kopac and sister-in-law Shirley Bigley.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Ralabate, Chaifetz Family Hospice, and a special thank you to Assatulo (Alex) Kabilow for the many years of special care and devotion shown to John.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Russell Augustine on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. by meeting directly at St. Mark Catholic Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, CT. Interment will follow in Main Street Putney Cemetery, Stratford. Visitation will be Friday, February 16, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, 500 Wigwam Ln, Stratford, CT 06614 and Fairfield College Preparatory School Attn: Development Office, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield, CT. 06824.

For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.