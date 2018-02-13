Stratford Star

Stratford High went on the road Tuesday to post a 58-39 victory over SWC boys basketball rival New Fairfield.

Jack Ryan scored 19 points and Sean Carroll had 18 for coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils (10-8).

Stratford will close the regular season with games at Barlow Thursday and Weston Tuesday.

Stratford

Jack Ryan 6 5-5 19  Mike August 1 3-4 5  Joe August 1 0-0 3. Sean Carroll 8 1-1 18  John Bike 3 0-0 7  Jaahdel Cyril 0 0-0 0  Aaron Christy 1 4-6 6

Totals: 19 13-16 58

New Fairfield

Doug Peet 3 1-2 8  Cenzi DiMaggio 2 1-2 6   Dylan Kelly 1 3-4 6  Sean Jamieson  4 0-2 9  Jake Smith 2 2-2 6   Brett Tenaglia 2 0-0 4

Totals: 14  7-12  39

Stratford      13   20     9    16

New Fairfield 6     9   13    11

3s: Stratford Ryan 2, Bike 1, J. August 1, Carroll 1

