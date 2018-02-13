Bunnell High’s boys basketball team won a 55-42 decision from SWC rival Masuk High on Tuesday.
Coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs are 10-8. They will close the regular season with a visit to Kolbe Cathedral on Thursday and Weston High on Tuesday.
Maximus Edwards scored 18 points, Elijah Alexander 14 and Josh Giannoni had eight for Bunnell, which turned a 21-19 halftime advantage into a 35-29 lead after three quarters.
Edwards had 10 rebounds and six steals.
Derrick Gyimah had four assists.
Will Santee scored 11 points for Masuk.