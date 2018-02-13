Bunnell High’s boys basketball team won a 55-42 decision from SWC rival Masuk High on Tuesday.

Coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs are 10-8. They will close the regular season with a visit to Kolbe Cathedral on Thursday and Weston High on Tuesday.

Maximus Edwards scored 18 points, Elijah Alexander 14 and Josh Giannoni had eight for Bunnell, which turned a 21-19 halftime advantage into a 35-29 lead after three quarters.

Edwards had 10 rebounds and six steals.

Derrick Gyimah had four assists.

Will Santee scored 11 points for Masuk.