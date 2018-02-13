Stratford native Javier Colon to help Connecticut homeless shelter

The 10th annual Pacific House Close to Home Dessert Tasting and Youth Concert will be held on Friday, Feb. 23, from 7-10 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich.

Stratford native and musical guest Javier Colon, winner of NBC’s The Voice, will perform at the event, and at 8 p.m. about 80 students from local high schools will join Colon on stage for a rendition of his signature song — Hallelujah.

Guests may sample food and desserts from area restaurants, bakeries and chocolatiers, while raising funds for homeless youth.

“This event will make a meaningful difference for those young adults who have nowhere to call home,” said Rafael Pagan Jr., executive director of Pacific House. “Attendees will enjoy delicious desserts and great music, and will also feel good knowing they’re helping kids in need.”

One year ago, Pacific House emergency shelter began a Young Adult Program in response to the significant number of young adults they were seeing coming into the shelter. These young men, ages 18-24, have nowhere to live and are currently calling the shelter home. Whether they’re still in high school, doing their homework at the shelter each day, or getting help with support services, the Pacific House Young Adult Program connects these young people with housing, employment, education and services that can prevent a lifetime of homelessness. Several have made the journey from homelessness to the Young Adult Program and onto college.

For tickets, starting at $50, visit pacifichouse.org/CloseToHome.