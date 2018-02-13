Stratford EMS offers AHA Heartsaver CPR/AED course

Stratford EMS, in partnership with the Stratford Volunteer EMS Association (SVEMSA) will be hosting an American Heart Association (AHA) Heartsaver CPR/AED training for the public every month. The next class will be held on Friday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 10:30 p.m., at Stratford EMS, 2712 Main Street.

The training will include both lecture and skills training and will cover cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

The cost for this training is $65 per student and will include course text, certification and faceshield.

Anyone interested in attending should visit stratfordems.org, or contact Nancy at EMS Headquarters 203-385-4060 to sign up for one of the sessions.