Stratford gets state grant to purchase land for Roosevelt Forest

Stratford will add to Roosevelt Forest thanks to more than $261,000 in grant money from the state.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced on Monday that Stratford is among 23 municipalities receiving $6.05 million in grant to purchase more than 2,000 acres of land for preservation as open space.

Stratford will get $261,240 to purchase two separate parcels adding up to 19 acres to add to Roosevelt Forest. The land being purchased is located in Stratford and Shelton. Both properties, according Malloy’s office, are undeveloped upland woodlots with some associated wetland and typical New England forest wildlife habitat.

The grants are being awarded through the Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. It assists local governments, land trusts, and water companies in purchasing open space using funding from the Community Investment Act and state bond funds. This grant program requires match by the grant recipient and requires the open space land be protected by a conservation and public recreation easement, ensuring that the property is forever protected for public use and enjoyment.

“Connecticut’s tradition of preserving open space has helped define our landscape and preserve its important natural resources and geographical beauty,” Malloy said in a statement. “These grants continue our open space preservation legacy and will increase the availability of open space for our residents across our state.”

DEEP Commissioner Robert Klee said more than $125 million in state funding has been awarded since 1988 to municipalities, non-profit land conservation organizations, and water companies to assist in the purchase of more than 33,300 acres of land, including farmlands, in 137 cities and towns,

“These important open space properties protect natural resources and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike,” Klee said.