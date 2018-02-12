Stratford Star

Sterling House hosts book club

Books Worth Discussing at Sterling House Community Center meets the first Monday of the Month, at 7 p.m. Members take turns picking the read. Roberta Shea is the facilitator.

  • March 5: The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood
  • April 2: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, by Ken Kesey
  • May 7: Island Beneath the Sea, by Isabel Allende
  • June 4: The Unseen World, by Liz Moore
  • July 2: Nineteen Eighty-Four, by George Orwell   
  • Aug. 6: Letter to My Daughter, by Maya Angelou  
  • Sept. 10: Never Let me Go, by Kazuo Ishiguro

Information: 203-378-2606, sterlinghousecc.org.

