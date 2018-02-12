Sterling House hosts book club

Books Worth Discussing at Sterling House Community Center meets the first Monday of the Month, at 7 p.m. Members take turns picking the read. Roberta Shea is the facilitator.

March 5: The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood

April 2: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, by Ken Kesey

May 7: Island Beneath the Sea, by Isabel Allende

June 4: The Unseen World, by Liz Moore

July 2: Nineteen Eighty-Four, by George Orwell

Aug. 6: Letter to My Daughter, by Maya Angelou

Sept. 10: Never Let me Go, by Kazuo Ishiguro

Information: 203-378-2606, sterlinghousecc.org.