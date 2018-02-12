IMAGES 2018 juried photography show winners announced

The Fairfield Museum and History Center announces the winners of IMAGES 2018, its tenth annual Juried Photography Show. Winners were chosen in the categories of Landscape, Portrait, Architecture, Nature and Abstract.

The exhibition of the winning photographs will open on Thursday, March 1, Fairfield County’s Giving Day, with a reception from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited to the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road, for an evening with refreshments and the opportunity to meet the IMAGES 2018 photographers. All submitted photographs, not just the winning entries, will be shown on a slideshow during the opening event.

IMAGES 2018 is an exhibition that celebrates the work regional photographers. This year’s jury of Stephanie J. Coakley, John Cusano, and Harold Shapiro selected the winners from more than 700 entries from photographers in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts. Two grand prize winners will be selected and announced at the March 1 reception and Giving Day event. IMAGES 2018 will be on display through April 15. The Fairfield Museum would like to thank Southport Galleries for its continued support.

In addition to the photographs selected by the jury, the contest featured online voting for one “Viewer’s Choice” winner. Westporter Nancy Breakstone’s photograph Threads in the Sand was selected as the Viewer’s Choice and will be on display during the exhibition.

The other winning entrants are:

Abstract

“Cruising the Malecón in the Edsel with Moses” by Christine Acebo (Ashford, CT), Abstract | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Threads In The Sand” by Nancy Breakstone (Westport, CT), Abstract | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Open Air With Plane” by Alexandria Donovan (Westport, CT), Abstract | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Space” by Ann Franzen (Fairfield, CT), Abstract | Professional/Serious Amateur

“See the Light” by Kirsti Holtan (Stamford, CT), Abstract | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Sea Into Sky” by Julie O’Connor (Weston, CT), Abstract | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Facade” by Sara Roche (Westport, CT), Abstract | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Steel Wool” by Christian Sollitto (Trumbull, CT), Abstract | Professional/Serious Amateur, “Creating the Golden Obi” by Patricia Spaght (Southport, CT)

Abstract | Professional/Serious Amateur

Architecture

“River Street Alley” by Simin Allison (Westport, CT), Architecture | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Double Helix” by Jean-Marc Bara (Greenwich, CT), Architecture | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Guiding Light” by Alan Berkson (Fairfield, CT), Architecture | Professional/Serious Amateur

“The Dream Of A City” by Ari Burling (Fairfield, CT), Architecture | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Surreal World” by Donald David (South Hadley, MA), Architecture | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Gates to Hell” by Lili Dowell (Stratford, CT), Architecture | Student

“Stata Center” by Sandy Gennrich (Stamford, CT), Architecture | Professional/Serious Amateur

“The Temple of Bosch” by Ellen Gould (Southport, CT), Architecture | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Brooklyn Bridge Crescent Moon” by Brian Lohotsky (Fairfield, CT), Architecture | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Woman in Chefchaouen, Morocco’s Blue City” by Cordia A. Murphy (Fairfield, CT), Architecture | Professional/Serious Amateur

Landscape

“Driftwood Beach At Dawn” by Matt Divine (Bridgeport, CT), Landscape | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Menorca, Spain” by Lewis Fink (Norwalk, CT), Landscape | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Clamming day, Sasco Beach” by Jeremy Frost (Southport, CT), Landscape | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Flying” by Fredda Gordon (Fairfield, CT), Landscape | Professional/Serious Amateur

“View of El Dorado Apartments on Central Park West in Winter” by Eric Gross (New York, NY), Landscape | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Midnight in a Perfect World” by David Pisciotta (Shelton, CT), Landscape | Student

“Dead Vlei Ola” by Gregory Presley (Stamford, CT), Landscape | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Icelandic Crater Wall” by Richard Sereque (Oxford, CT), Landscape | Professional/Serious Amateur

“The Beach” by Kyle Stuart (Milford, CT), Landscape | Student

“Morningside” by Ryan Zhao (Milford, CT), Landscape | Student

Nature

“Reaching Out” by Cam Gould (Monroe, CT), Nature | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Reach for the Loris” by Cameron Harris (Fairfield, CT), Nature | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Joshua” by Michele Hermsen (Fairfield, CT), Nature | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Almost” by Ted Orben (Fairfield, CT), Nature | Student

“Sunset in Mammoth Springs” by David Pisciotta (Shelton, CT), Nature | Student

“Ready for flight” by Julia Roth (Westport, CT), Nature | Student

“Sandhill Crane” by Denise Saldana (Hamden, CT), Nature | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Life in Africa” by Charlotte St. Raymond (New Canaan, CT), Nature | Student

Portrait

“Red in Yellow” by Alan Berkson (Fairfield, CT), Portrait | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Cuban Man Needing Cataract Surgery” by Lisa Cuchara (Hamden, CT), Portrait | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Untitled” by Saman Majd (Darien, CT), Portrait | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Connect” by Ted Orben (Fairfield, CT), Portrait | Student

“Peacocks” by Hank Paper (Fairfield, CT), Portrait | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Socializing in Ethiopia” by Gregory Presley (Stamford, CT), Portrait | Professional/Serious Amateur

“A Tourist Making Selfie Videos in Havana” by John Sarsgard (Easton, CT), Portrait | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Pop-Pop’s Flag” by Susan Scott (Essex, CT), Portrait | Professional/Serious Amateur

“Jade Diamond” by Jaime Viens (Fairfield, CT), Portrait | Student

“Acting Like James Dean” by Madison Woiten (Torrington, CT), Portrait | Student

For more information, call 203-259-1598 or visit Fairfieldhistory.org.