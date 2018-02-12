Belated Fat Sunday jazz service

First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street, will hold its annual New Orleans-style jazz worship service, Fat Sunday on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m.

Due to a scheduling problem, this is a belated Fat Sunday, which usually precedes Mardi Gras before Ash Wednesday. Dr. Joe Utterback, director of Music at the church, will lead local musicians and vocalists during this service.

A special free will offering will be collected to benefit the Back Bay Mission of Biloxi, Mississippi, which is continuing to help those still recovering from Hurricane Katrina.

All are welcome.

For more information, call 203-378-2644.